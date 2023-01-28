Triple H Provides Update On WWE NXT Europe

Triple H has discussed the upcoming launch of the NXT Europe brand in an interview with Variety.

In the summer of last year, WWE announced that NXT UK would be going on a hiatus ahead of the launch of the NXT Europe brand this year.

Discussing where the company is at with their plans, he said:

“There’s been a lot of progress on it. We are very excited about the prospect of taking NXT in a larger global direction.

“I would like to be able to find the best athletes and the largest personalities and the most entertaining people from every place in the world, and bring them into what we do.

“Because when you begin to create those characters and those stars from every region, those regions become more engaged in what we do.

“If you can begin to go to all these places, and begin to find athletes there that can resonate on a global stage, some will make it big, some will make it small, some won’t make it at all.

“But that Indian talent, let’s say, that you have that main events WrestleMania and is a native of that country, that wholesale changes how (that country) views the product.”

“NXT UK was based mostly on independent wrestling workers, guys that worked their way up and found their way to us.

“We’re starting the process there doing the same thing we’re doing here. There isn’t an NCAA collegiate level of athletics in Europe, but there’s a lot of athletes that are training in a lot of places like Loughborough or whatever, for specific sports.

“We’re beginning to engage with them now and finding the same interest level that we’re finding in NCAA athletes here.”