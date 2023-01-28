WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

>> ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 NEWS <<

 

Lacey Evans Catches Heat Online For High-Five Fake-Out With Down Syndrome Fan

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 28, 2023

Lacey Evans Catches Heat Online For High-Five Fake-Out With Down Syndrome Fan

Fans are on Lacey Evans after a moment on WWE Friday Night SmackDown! where she went to high five a fan with down syndrome, but faked him out.

The video can be seen below.

The night worked out for the fan though, because he got Kevin Owen's t-shirt.


Tags: #wwe #lacey evans #kevin owens

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80390/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer