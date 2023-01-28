Lacey Evans Catches Heat Online For High-Five Fake-Out With Down Syndrome Fan

Fans are on Lacey Evans after a moment on WWE Friday Night SmackDown! where she went to high five a fan with down syndrome, but faked him out.

The video can be seen below.

Watching Lacey Evans walk out in her new ring gear. She stops to give a high five to a man with obvious Down’s Syndrome and leaves him hanging.



Ya know, I get that she’s a heel now, but given her recent controversy, this was not the best idea.



pic.twitter.com/mjXkE3WwIY — 💬 (@TeeExTee) January 28, 2023

The night worked out for the fan though, because he got Kevin Owen's t-shirt.