Lacey Evans Catches Heat Online For High-Five Fake-Out With Down Syndrome Fan

Fans are on Lacey Evans after a moment on WWE Friday Night SmackDown! where she went to high five a fan with down syndrome, but faked him out.
The video can be seen below.
Watching Lacey Evans walk out in her new ring gear. She stops to give a high five to a man with obvious Down’s Syndrome and leaves him hanging.— 💬 (@TeeExTee) January 28, 2023
Ya know, I get that she’s a heel now, but given her recent controversy, this was not the best idea.
pic.twitter.com/mjXkE3WwIY
The night worked out for the fan though, because he got Kevin Owen's t-shirt.
This young man who got embarrassed by Lacey Evans got a shirt by KO. Bless him! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/U2WzhoUXgE— Amanda Stan Account (@RomanMoxFan2010) January 28, 2023
