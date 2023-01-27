Bray Wyatt Says His Alter Ego The Fiend Is Dead

Bray Wyatt has revealed he is putting to bed his The Fiend character.

Wyatt revealed during an interview with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports that The Fiend is a character that died several years ago and will not be returning to our screens any time soon.

Since his return to WWE in October 2022, Wyatt hasn't used The Fiend character although he has referenced the alter ego in promos.

“The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida at WrestleMania, to me. Again, The Fiend is not just a goof in a mask like people think. That’s just ridiculous. To me, it’s so much more, and once you see where all these things come from with how they molded me as a human being, but he died that day, and he can never be again.”

“It’s gone. Again, I don’t know how people will react to that, but in my head it’s gone forever.”

Do you miss Bray Wyatt portraying The Fiend?