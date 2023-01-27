WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Godfather Has Signed A New WWE Legends Deal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

During a recent interview on the Universal Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather talked about being backstage at RAW IS XXX:

"It's always great seeing the guys, especially the ones you haven't seen in a while. I got there around two o'clock. I just had hip surgery. That's Wednesday. They canceled me because they had a little more for me to do, but they had to cancel it because at that point, I was basically still in a walker. I had some appearances this week and I did them on crutches, but they called me Saturday. They were like, 'Hey, we need you. I'm like, 'Guys, I'm on crutches right now. I'm not going on TV with crutches', so they came up with that little thing that I did. But it was great, man. I was in there with Hogan and Dallas. I gotta get my knees done pretty soon and Dallas was like, 'As soon as you get your knee done, come on down and spend some time with me.’ Taker was in there, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, Bradshaw, Alundra Blayze. We were all just there kicking. You had big screens and telling old stories and lies and taking some pictures. It was a good time."

 
Godfather also revealed he has signed another Legends contract with WWE:

"To this day, I've been on a Legends contract since 2003 when I expired, and I've just now signed another one for five years. So I mean, you know, that says something to me. I've been on the payroll since 2003. It ain’t bad being The Godfather, believe me."

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #the godfather

