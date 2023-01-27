Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling tonight presents a new episode of AEW Rampage with a six-man tag team match added to the show. The lineup announced is as follows on TNT:
- Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta
- Best Friends & Danhausen vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh
- Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura
- Powerhouse Hobbs in action
TONIGHT— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 27, 2023
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT
On @TNTdrama
Best Friends/Danhausen vs
Jay Lethal/Jeff Jarrett/Satnam Singh
After a series of altercations on @AEWonTV in recent weeks, the trio of Best Friends/Danhausen will fight Lethal, Jarrett & Satnam on TNT
Rampage TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/5kT7nIr2Ab
