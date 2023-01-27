WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

>> WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 NEWS <<

 

WWE Royal Rumble Superstore Stripped Of Stock

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

WWE Royal Rumble Superstore Stripped Of Stock

Attending a WWE event just wouldn't be the same without picking up some merchandise.

WWE fans have the opportunity this week to get their hands on exclusive merch at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One Bank at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29.

It is being reported that since opening the store has sold out of a lot of the merchandise, including Cody Rhodes gear, which is set to be replenished in time for the big weekend!

Superstore Hours of Operation:

Thursday,  Jan. 26
4-9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27
10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28
9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29
9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Superstore Location:

Alamodome
Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St.
San Antonio, TX 78203 


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #superstore

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80373/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer