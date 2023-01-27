WWE Royal Rumble Superstore Stripped Of Stock

Attending a WWE event just wouldn't be the same without picking up some merchandise.

WWE fans have the opportunity this week to get their hands on exclusive merch at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One Bank at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29.

It is being reported that since opening the store has sold out of a lot of the merchandise, including Cody Rhodes gear, which is set to be replenished in time for the big weekend!

I'm told the WWE Superstore will be restocked today, they sold a ton yesterday including totally selling out all Cody merch — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 27, 2023

Superstore Hours of Operation:

Thursday, Jan. 26

4-9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Superstore Location:

Alamodome

Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St.

San Antonio, TX 78203

La superstore del Royal Rumble está increible 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/BZEb7XflIs — Alfredo Bravo (@Alfredo_Talabi) January 27, 2023

Seeing some old retro wrestling bits #RoyalRumble Superstore pic.twitter.com/5AieluIRTz — Glenn1985 (@Beattlesquash) January 27, 2023