Tony Khan "Very Fired Up" By Recent Dynamite Special Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

Tony Khan "Very Fired Up" By Recent Dynamite Special Match

During the 2022 Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite, Chris Jericho lost a match Action Andretti in a major upset which has since propelled Andretti and his status. 

During a recent interview on The Sessions with Rene Paquette, Andretti revealed he got a lot of positive reactions from talent following the match and the biggest reaction came from AEW President Tony Khan. Andretti said:

“Tony was very happy with the match, very fired up, which I love to see. ‘LET’S F***ING GO!’ That fires me up so much, I love it. Chris was very happy with how it came out. I was very happy that those guys believed in my and very grateful that they gave me an opportunity and they trusted me to go out and perform to the level that they thought I was going to.

It was very cool. Chris was very happy, and to make those guys happy, it makes me know that I’m doing something right and it’s a good feeling.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #winter is coming #action andretti #chris jericho #tony khan

