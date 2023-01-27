Charlotte Flair Gives Her Thoughts On A Possible WWE Sale

Charlotte Flair is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion and no doubt will continue to have a big role in WWE should it sell to a new owner.
Flair has weighed in on the news WWE is open to buyers during an interview with the New York Post, Charlotte said:
“As a performer, it’s just my job to go to work, show up, do my best and make creative proud and entertain the fans. So I really don’t think about it. And two, if say a sale was to happen, that takes months, so I don’t actively think about it. That doesn’t change what I do or what I have done.”
Flair has yet to be confirmed as a participant in the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match this Saturday.
