Where Is AEW Star Kenny Omega?

Kenny Omega has been off AEW television since the January 11 episode of Dynamite.

Omega was also notably missing from the Jay Briscoe tribute segment on this week's episode of Dynamite.

In an update on his whereabouts, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Omega missed the last two weeks of Dynamite due to visa issues.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Dave Meltzer have added the company hopes Omega will be back for next Wednesday’s Dynamite. However, it remains unclear if that will be the case.