Vince Russo Reveals He Couldn’t Work For Vince McMahon Again

In a post on social media, former WWE creative writer Vince Russo claimed that he could not work for Vince McMahon again if he was offered due to morals and ethics.

“Truth. With everything that’s come out, I couldn’t work for @VinceMcMahon today. That’s me. I think morals & ethics are the key to not only being a leader-but being a man. Who I work for is important to me. That’s why, w/ the wrestling business being what it is-I work for myself.”