WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Vince Russo Reveals He Couldn’t Work For Vince McMahon Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 26, 2023

Vince Russo Reveals He Couldn’t Work For Vince McMahon Again

In a post on social media, former WWE creative writer Vince Russo claimed that he could not work for Vince McMahon again if he was offered due to morals and ethics.

“Truth. With everything that’s come out, I couldn’t work for @VinceMcMahon today. That’s me. I think morals & ethics are the key to not only being a leader-but being a man. Who I work for is important to me. That’s why, w/ the wrestling business being what it is-I work for myself.”

Ric Flair Has Officially Apologized To Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

During the latest episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed his appearance at WWE RAW IS XXX on Monday. Flair talked abo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 25, 2023 05:58PM


Tags: #wwe #vince russo #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80360/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer