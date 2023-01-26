Injury Update On Britt Baker After Being Pulled From AEW Dynamite Match

Britt Baker was originally scheduled to wrestle on the January 25 edition of AEW Dynamite in a triple threat match against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm but she was pulled from the show due to an undisclosed injury.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the following on the matter:

“The way it was described to me…I don’t know what the injury was, is that she’s not hurt badly, and she possibly could have wrestled, but it would have been a bad idea for her to wrestle.”

“I heard it wasn’t serious. It doesn’t look like it was a knee or anything. Whatever it is, she’s not expected to be out of action for any length of time, is what I was told.”

Baker did however appear on the show with a distraction that helped Soho pick up a win over Storm.