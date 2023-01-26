WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Gail Kim Wants To See Mike Tenay & Don West Inducted Into IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 26, 2023

Gail Kim was a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, where she gave her opinion on two worthy candidates to be inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame.

"I'm not exaggerating, I don't have one negative -- I worked with him for years, we did all the live events and a full time schedule and we saw each other every week -- I don't have one negative memory of Don. That voice you heard, that excitement, that positivity you heard when he was commentating, that's who he truly was backstage. Positive, excitement for the matches. He'd always be so complimentary. He would say, 'You and (Awesome) Kong, you make it so easy to call a match because I'm so invested in it.' He made you feel good all the time. It was heartbreaking. I did get to talk to him before he passed and he wasn't in a good place. I guess I was prepared somewhat mentally and knew it wasn't going well, but it doesn't help the sting once the real news gets delivered. He was so beloved by so many, it was a hard one to deal with for a lot of people. I want to see him and Mike Tenay in the Hall of Fame this year. It's most fitting and deserved."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #impact #don west #mike tenay

