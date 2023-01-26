LA Knight Talks Undertaker & Bray Wyatt

LA Knight was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about The Undertaker interrupting him on WWE Monday Night RAW's 30th Anniversary show last night.
"I didn't even know I would be going to Raw. Last minute, 'Alright, you guys are going to Raw.' Why? 'Royal Rumble is coming around, we got the Pitch Black match, the Royal Rumble, all this stuff.' It's go go go. He was about this close to getting slapped in the mouth. I decided to spare him."
LA Knight continued.
You always hear the cliche, 'When you're standing in that ring and the bell tolls, it's chills.' Yeah, sure [sarcastically]. When that sum bitch hit, it was chills. It was pretty wild. At the same time, to be standing there and doing my thing and to be very recognized, that audience was right on top of everything I had to say, even with Undertaker in the ring. That's a big feather in my cap, as far as I'm concerned. At the same time, looking at a guy who is undoubtedly a legend, Hall of Famer, crazy night leading into the Royal Rumble."
On working with Bray Wyatt:
"Here is this big anticipated return, 'Oh, Bray Wyatt is coming back, you're not special.' For me, I'm looking at, 'LA Knight is here.' People are worried about Bray Wyatt, that's fine, that's cool, I get that. then he walks in on my territory. If you remember, the very first interaction, I didn't go looking for him, he came looking for me. In a sense, people have this big grandiose idea, 'He's amazing, he's this and that.' Whatever he is, he ain't LA Knight. I'm going to stand here across the ring at this guy, I'm gonna look him in the eye and I'm going to be way bigger than him. I'm not talking physically. I'm talking a bigger degree, in the sense that I'm going to be to a level that, if he's going to walk into my ring, I'm going to make sure I'm the one people remember and people think about. I'm going to make sure I'm the one that shines above and beyond as bright as I can."
⚡ The Undertaker Returns As American Badass On WWE RAW IS XXX
This week’s episode of WWE RAW is taking place in Philadelphia and WWE confirmed ahead of the broadcast was a special appearance from [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 23, 2023 09:23PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com