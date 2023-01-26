LA Knight Talks Undertaker & Bray Wyatt

LA Knight was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about The Undertaker interrupting him on WWE Monday Night RAW's 30th Anniversary show last night.

"I didn't even know I would be going to Raw. Last minute, 'Alright, you guys are going to Raw.' Why? 'Royal Rumble is coming around, we got the Pitch Black match, the Royal Rumble, all this stuff.' It's go go go. He was about this close to getting slapped in the mouth. I decided to spare him."

LA Knight continued.

You always hear the cliche, 'When you're standing in that ring and the bell tolls, it's chills.' Yeah, sure [sarcastically]. When that sum bitch hit, it was chills. It was pretty wild. At the same time, to be standing there and doing my thing and to be very recognized, that audience was right on top of everything I had to say, even with Undertaker in the ring. That's a big feather in my cap, as far as I'm concerned. At the same time, looking at a guy who is undoubtedly a legend, Hall of Famer, crazy night leading into the Royal Rumble."

On working with Bray Wyatt: