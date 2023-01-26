SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, below are the results and spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider:
- Hangman Page def. Wheeler Yuta
- Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal def. The Best Friends & Danhausen
- Powerhouse Hobbs def. Tony Mud
- AEW Women’s Championship: Jamie Hayter def. Emi Sakura
⚡ Tony Khan Pushed Hard To Have Warner Bros Discovery’s Minds Changed For Jay Briscoe Tribute
Mark Briscoe wrestled for AEW on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite defeating Jay Lethal in a Jay Briscoe tribute match. Prior to Jay's [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 26, 2023 09:43AM
