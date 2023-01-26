WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 26, 2023

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, below are the results and spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Hangman Page def. Wheeler Yuta

- Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal def. The Best Friends & Danhausen

- Powerhouse Hobbs def. Tony Mud

-  AEW Women’s Championship: Jamie Hayter def. Emi Sakura

Tony Khan Pushed Hard To Have Warner Bros Discovery’s Minds Changed For Jay Briscoe Tribute

Mark Briscoe wrestled for AEW on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite defeating Jay Lethal in a Jay Briscoe tribute match. Prior to Jay's [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 26, 2023 09:43AM


