Tony Khan Pushed Hard To Have Warner Bros Discovery’s Minds Changed For Jay Briscoe Tribute

Mark Briscoe wrestled for AEW on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite defeating Jay Lethal in a Jay Briscoe tribute match.

Prior to Jay's tragic deaht, AEW President Tony Khan pushed hard to get The Briscoes on AEW Dynamite in the past. However, Warner Bros. Discovery wouldn’t allow it because of Jay’s homophobic tweets from many years ago. The network essentially banned him from appearing on TNT or TBS.

Following Jay's car accident which took his life, AEW wasn’t allowed to do a full tribute show on Dynamite and WarnerBros Discovery would still not allow Mark Briscoe on AEW television.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed how Tony Khan really pushed for Mark to be allowed on AEW TV. Here is what Meltzer said:

“The whole thing is you have to credit that one to Tony Khan. He pushed and pushed. I mean, he pushed really hard on this one and got them to change their minds. They were pretty dead set against it...it was certainly a lot of people who had been saying, ‘How do you ban the Jay tribute show when you’re showing Dana White on slap fighting,’” Meltzer said.