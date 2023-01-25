Vince McMahon Served Another Lawsuit Over Payments For Sexual Harassment Claims

Vince McMahon has reportedly been served another lawsuit over his alleged payments to deal with claims of sexual harassment against him.

Bloomberg reports that the WWE Executive Chairman was issued a lawsuit by the legal firm Carole Casale and Chrystal Lavalle. The lawsuit itself has not been publicly released, but the suit is seeking to sever itself from the consolidated action taken against McMahon.

This lawsuit joins two previous lawsuits filed against McMahon this month. Firstly by Scott Fellows in Chancery Court of Delaware which alleges that McMahon violated WWE’s Charter and breached his Fiduciary Duty as Controlling Stockholder by forcing himself back onto the Board of Directors.

The second was filed by Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System and is of the same intent.