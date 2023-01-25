WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Morrison Comments On Being A Possible Entrant at 2023 Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2023

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar John Morrison commented on possibly being an entrant in the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble Match. Here is what he said:

"That wouldn’t be the worst thing. Imagine how cool that would be for WWE. I have a ton of unfinished business. Unfinished business with my frenemy, The Miz, and a ton of people on the roster. In the business of professional wrestling, if you look at the rosters of RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Rampage, Dynamite, IMPACT, MLW, Ring of Honor, NWA, I have a personal history and issues with everybody. Not everybody, but a lot of people on every one of those rosters. It would be great to go back to WWE, it would be great to go to any one of those rosters because there is a ton of unfinished business, a ton of new matchups, and mostly because I like wrestling." 

