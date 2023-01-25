NO ROPES Catch Wrestling Match Announced For MLW Superfight 2023

Major League Wrestling has announced a NO ROPES Catch Wrestling Match for MLW Superfight 2023 on February 4. Davey Boy Smith Jr will go up against Alex Kane at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The announcement from MLW:

Major League Wrestling today announced a NO ROPES Catch Wrestling Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The first-ever NO ROPES Catch Wrestling Match in MLW history goes down next Saturday in South Philadelphia as Davey Boy Smith Jr. collides with the captain of the BOMAYE Fight Club, Alex Kane.

The ring ropes will come down as two of the best pound-for-pound grapplers square off in a catch-as-catch-can clash for the ages.

The true origins of MMA and No Holds Barred fighting, a no ropes catch wrestling bout has no rounds and no rules.

Noted for its brutal submission holds (“hooks”) and incorporating several English wrestling styles, catch wrestling is a violent form of combat sports. In catch wrestling, expect to see some of the most brutal tosses and suplexes ever. No wrestling holds or moves are banned, regardless of how dangerous they might be.

Catch wrestling, a grappling system and combat fighting style, was developed by J.G. Chambers in Britain in 1878. Billy Riley’s Snake Pit in Wigan, produced some of the sport’s all-time greatest catch wrestlers, including Billy Robinson.

A disciple of catch wrestling, Davey Boy Smith Jr. has trained under some of the all-time greats and is considered the torch bearer for this elite fighting style. Now, the captain of the British Bulldogs challenges the braggadocios leader of the BOMAYE Fight Club to a fight unlike any other in the history of MLW.

Will the Bulldog hook a submission and make Alex Kane tap?

Will Alex Kane suplex the 3rd generation Davey Davey Boy Smith Jr. into the crowd?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!