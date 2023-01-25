WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Reveals Additional Detail Regarding Jay Briscoe Tribute Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2023

During an interview Busted Open Radio, AEW CEO Tony Khan provided an update on the Jay Briscoe Tribute Show following last week’s Dynamite and Rampage.

He revealed the show will be three hours long and will feature some of Briscoe’s best matches, interviews with those who knew him and the matches that were taped last week. It will be available on YouTube and HonorClub. We will know more tonight.

Khan on the Briscoes and FTR:

"They had great matches and it’s hard to pick. It’s one of my favorite trilogies of all time. What they did last year in Ring of Honor, to have the amazing Tag Team Title match at Super Card of Honor, the great two-out-of-three falls match at Death Before Dishonor, and then at Final battle, to have the incredible dog collar match, I think the trilogy will stand the test of time. I wanted to be able to do more to build these matches up on television, I really did. Within the best of my abilities, I tried to build the matches up and at least give them the platform to be able to have these matches even if we couldn’t do all the promos and stories on television that we wanted to."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #roh #ring of honor #jay briscoe #tony khan

