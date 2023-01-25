Jay Briscoe Funeral Service Details Announced

Jay Briscoe passed away in a tragic car accident in Laurel, Delaware.

The Delaware News Journal has revealed the funeral service details for Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh):

“The vigil for Pugh will be Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at Lee Elliott Worship Center, 17237 Phillips Hill Road, Laurel.

“The funeral will be Sunday, Jan. 29, at Laurel High School gym, 1133 S. Central Ave., Laurel, with visitation from noon-1 p.m. and the service at 1 p.m. The Rev. Tim Dukes will officiate. The interment will be private.”

Pugh would have turned 39 years old today.

On tonight's AEW Dynamite Mark Briscoe will be facing Jay Lethal in a tribute match.

TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite, to celebrate the life and legacy of the late, great Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday: longtime friend and great rival @TheLethalJay will take on Jay’s brother & tag team partner Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken! Tune in to @TBSnetwork LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/2qkAEFYGb9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2023