Jay Briscoe Funeral Service Details Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2023

Jay Briscoe passed away in a tragic car accident in Laurel, Delaware.

The Delaware News Journal has revealed the funeral service details for Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh):

“The vigil for Pugh will be Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at Lee Elliott Worship Center, 17237 Phillips Hill Road, Laurel.

“The funeral will be Sunday, Jan. 29, at Laurel High School gym, 1133 S. Central Ave., Laurel, with visitation from noon-1 p.m. and the service at 1 p.m. The Rev. Tim Dukes will officiate. The interment will be private.”

Pugh would have turned 39 years old today.

On tonight's AEW Dynamite Mark Briscoe will be facing Jay Lethal in a tribute match.

Mark Briscoe Will Debut On AEW Dynamite Tomorrow

Mark Briscoe will wrestle Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite tomorrow on TBS. It is believed that Warner Bros. Discovery has changed its mind and a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 24, 2023 01:51PM

Source: eu.delawareonline.com
Tags: #roh #ring of honor #jay briscoe

