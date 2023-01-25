Backstage Reaction To WWE RAW IS XXX Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2023

On Monday WWE celebrated the 30th-anniversary edition of RAW.

The special broadcast featured Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, D-Generation X, Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Madusa, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Ted DiBiase, and IRS.

The episode pulled in 2.344 million viewers and a 0.70 key demo rating on the USA Network, the highest viewership since February 2020.

Fightful Select reports "people of influence" were happy with how the episode of RAW turned out.