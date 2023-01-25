WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Backstage Reaction To WWE RAW IS XXX Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2023

Backstage Reaction To WWE RAW IS XXX Episode

On Monday WWE celebrated the 30th-anniversary edition of RAW. 

The special broadcast featured Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, D-Generation X, Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Madusa, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Ted DiBiase, and IRS.

The episode pulled in 2.344 million viewers and a 0.70 key demo rating on the USA Network, the highest viewership since February 2020.

Fightful Select reports "people of influence" were happy with how the episode of RAW turned out.

Former WWE Superstar Added To "Creator Clash 2" Boxing Event

A former WWE Superstar is set to appear in a boxing ring at the upcoming "Creator Clash 2" boxing event. The event is set to take place on A [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 24, 2023 02:01PM

 

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #raw xxx

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80340/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer