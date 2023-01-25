Jeff Cobb Talks Possibility Of Royal Rumble Appearance

Jeff Cobb was recently interviewed by Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo, where he got a chance to speak on the possibility of being in the Royal Rumble.

“You never say never. But it all depends on if the stars lined up and all that stuff. Again, if they wanted me for some odd reason, then they’d have to go through the right avenues. I don’t think they could contact me directly because I don’t think that’s legal. I don’t know how those things work. But yeah, if for some odd reason, they were like, ‘Hey, we wanna put Jeff in the Royal Rumble,’ I’m not good at Royal Rumbles. I don’t want to run down to the ring either, so [laughs]. But yeah, if the stars aligned, I’d be totally down to do it."