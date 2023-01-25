WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jeff Cobb Talks Possibility Of Royal Rumble Appearance

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 25, 2023

Jeff Cobb Talks Possibility Of Royal Rumble Appearance

Jeff Cobb was recently interviewed by Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo, where he got a chance to speak on the possibility of being in the Royal Rumble.

“You never say never. But it all depends on if the stars lined up and all that stuff. Again, if they wanted me for some odd reason, then they’d have to go through the right avenues. I don’t think they could contact me directly because I don’t think that’s legal. I don’t know how those things work. But yeah, if for some odd reason, they were like, ‘Hey, we wanna put Jeff in the Royal Rumble,’ I’m not good at Royal Rumbles. I don’t want to run down to the ring either, so [laughs]. But yeah, if the stars aligned, I’d be totally down to do it."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #jeff cobb

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80339/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer