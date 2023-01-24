Brian Cage Could Be Leaving AEW Very Soon

Brian Cage to WWE?

Cage first signed with AEW in 2020 and his option year was picked up by AEW in early 2022. A report from Fightful reveals Cage’s current deal is set to expire in a matter of weeks unless an extension is reached by both sides.

Additionally, “there have been feelers within WWE that have gauged the company’s interest in bringing in Cage” but it’s unclear if either side would come to terms on a deal.

Cage is currently 1/3 of the ROH six-man tag team champions.