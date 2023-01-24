WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Monday's WWE RAW IS XXX Draws Highest Viewership Since February 2020

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2023

The viewership and demo rating for Monday’s 30th Anniversary edition of WWE RAW on USA Network which took place on January 23 is in.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, RAW XXX drew 2.344 million viewers. This is up by some margin on the January 16 edition that drew 1.489 million viewers.

This was the highest total viewership for WWE RAW since the February 17, 2020 episode.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, Monday’s show scored a 0.70 rating was up on the 0.42 rating the week prior. This is the highest demo rating for the flagship broadcast since the January 11, 2021 episode.

WWE ranked #1 on all of television in the demo for the night.

 


Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings

