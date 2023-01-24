Jennacide Not Cleared For Upcoming Live NWA Powerrr

NWA has announced that Jennacide has not been medically cleared to compete for the upcoming NWA Powerrr live episode on January 31. Jennacide was set to compete in the Champions Series finals at the event a part of Team Rock & Roll.

NWA is reviewing options for the team. Jennacide later tweeted, “Sorry to disappoint Team Rock N’ Roll & the NWA Fam! I’ll be back in fighting shape soon – never count the real Bionic Woman down for long.”

📰 We’ve unfortunately received word that @JENNACIDE000 will not be medically cleared for physical action in the Jan. 31st #ChampionsSeries finals at the LIVE #NWAPowerrr.



Negotiations are underway between Mgmt, Team Tyrus & Team RockNRoll regarding options. pic.twitter.com/H641Ky8Gb9 — NWA (@nwa) January 24, 2023