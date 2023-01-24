WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jennacide Not Cleared For Upcoming Live NWA Powerrr

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2023

Jennacide Not Cleared For Upcoming Live NWA Powerrr

NWA has announced that Jennacide has not been medically cleared to compete for the upcoming NWA Powerrr live episode on January 31. Jennacide was set to compete in the Champions Series finals at the event a part of Team Rock & Roll.

NWA is reviewing options for the team. Jennacide later tweeted, “Sorry to disappoint Team Rock N’ Roll & the NWA Fam! I’ll be back in fighting shape soon – never count the real Bionic Woman down for long.”


Tags: #nwa #powerrr #power #jennacide

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80333/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer