Mark Briscoe Will Debut On AEW Dynamite Tomorrow

Mark Briscoe will wrestle Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite tomorrow on TBS.
It is believed that Warner Bros. Discovery has changed its mind and allowed Mark Briscoe to appear in Lexington, Kentucky. Tony Khan has also announced that news on his social media.
The match was requested by both men to celebrate the life and legacy of Jay Briscoe.
It has been reported by Dave Meltzer recently that there was a "no" in regards to Mark being allowed to appear on AEW TV. Meltzer did however add this could change, and thus it has.
Tomorrow 1/25— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 24, 2023
Lexington KY
Live on TBS
8pm ET/7pm CT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal
Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great
Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday,
his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe pic.twitter.com/uzeQ0L4t5h
