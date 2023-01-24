Mark Briscoe Will Debut On AEW Dynamite Tomorrow

Mark Briscoe will wrestle Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite tomorrow on TBS.

It is believed that Warner Bros. Discovery has changed its mind and allowed Mark Briscoe to appear in Lexington, Kentucky. Tony Khan has also announced that news on his social media.

The match was requested by both men to celebrate the life and legacy of Jay Briscoe.

It has been reported by Dave Meltzer recently that there was a "no" in regards to Mark being allowed to appear on AEW TV. Meltzer did however add this could change, and thus it has.