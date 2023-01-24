WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Mark Briscoe Will Debut On AEW Dynamite Tomorrow

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2023

Mark Briscoe Will Debut On AEW Dynamite Tomorrow

Mark Briscoe will wrestle Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite tomorrow on TBS.

It is believed that Warner Bros. Discovery has changed its mind and allowed Mark Briscoe to appear in Lexington, Kentucky. Tony Khan has also announced that news on his social media.

The match was requested by both men to celebrate the life and legacy of Jay Briscoe. 

It has been reported by Dave Meltzer recently that there was a "no" in regards to Mark being allowed to appear on AEW TV. Meltzer did however add this could change, and thus it has.


Tags: #aew #roh #ring of honor #dynamite #mark briscoe #jay briscoe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80332/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer