Mark Briscoe Set For AEW Debut On This Wednesday's Dynamite

Mark Briscoe is set for his AEW debut, in what will ultimately be a tribute match to his late brother, Jay Briscoe, on the January 25th episode of AEW Dynamite.
Tomorrow 1/25— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 24, 2023
Lexington KY
Live on TBS
8pm ET/7pm CT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal
Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great
Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday,
his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe pic.twitter.com/uzeQ0L4t5h
I'm told the new bosses at WBD gave AEW the permission to book Mark Briscoe on Dynamite.— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 24, 2023
Mark Briscoe will get to honor Jay Briscoe this week.
