Mark Briscoe Set For AEW Debut On This Wednesday's Dynamite

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 24, 2023

Mark Briscoe is set for his AEW debut, in what will ultimately be a tribute match to his late brother, Jay Briscoe, on the January 25th episode of AEW Dynamite.


Tags: #aew #mark briscoe

