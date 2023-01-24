News On Why Steel Cage Match On WWE RAW IS WAR XXX Was Cut Short

The Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley was cut short on Monday's WWE RAW IS XXX, and a new report has emerged as to why.

The cage match was set for tonight’s show, but the match never took place thanks to an attack by Damage CTRL who took out Lynch out before the match could start.

PWInsider has confirmed this wasn't the original plan and production had to cut short the match. Their report reveals that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. The segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running "extremely long."