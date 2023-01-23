WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brock Lesnar Returns To WWE, Costs Bobby lashley WWE US Championship

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 23, 2023

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE on this week’s RAW is XXX event, coming out to cost Bobby Lashley his WWE United States Championship match against Austin Theory.

The main event of tonight’s show saw Theory defend his title against Lashley in a No DQ match.

The match came to an end when Lashley had put Theory through a table. Lesnar came down to the ring and laid out Lashley with an F5, then F5’d Theory onto Lashley to give the champ the pinfall win.

Lesnar’s last WWE appearance saw him defeat Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel in November.


