WWE RAW is XXX: 30th Anniversary (January 23rd, 2023) Results

Here are your results for tonight's WWE RAW is XXX special, courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com!

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/23/2023)

The 30th anniversary edition of WWE Monday Night Raw kicks off on the USA Network with the usual John Cena-narrated "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature.

Hulk Hogan Kicks Off WWE Monday Night Raw

With that said, the iconic "Real American" theme immediately hits and we shoot inside the Wells Fargo Center where Hulk Hogan is introduced. "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan then emerges along with "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart.

The two stop at the top of the entrance stage and "The Hulkster" has a microphone. He asks "The Hulkamaniacs" what's up. As Hogan goes to speak, his mic cuts in-and-out. He keeps talking and mentions how when he was in the prime of "Hulkamania," a teeny little show called Monday Night Raw started.

Hogan tries to continue but his mic cuts out badly this time. This time someone has to come out and give him a different mic. The first words out of Corey Graves' mouth on commentary tonight, or Kevin Patrick for that matter, is to acknowledge the mic issues. Ouch.

"The Hulkster" did a fantastic job ignoring the production glitch, got a quick cheap pop by mentioning the Philadelphia Eagles to the Philly fans and wraps up with his "Whatcha gonna do ...?!?" catchphrase. We then shoot to the elaborate, lengthy Raw Is XXX video package that debuted on WWE TV last week to promote tonight's show.

Tribal Court: The Trial Of Sami Zayn

From there, we shoot back inside the Wells Fargo Center where pyro and fireworks explode and then the familiar sounds of "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns' theme hits and out comes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion accompanied by the rest of The Bloodline.

The group slowly makes their way to the ring as Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves finally welcome us to the show on commentary and promote the Reigns vs. Kevin Owens title match scheduled for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend.

As they settle in the ring, the music dies down. We see a table and four chairs in the middle of the ring. Reigns begins on the mic, "Philadelphia ...acknowledge me!" The crowd pops huge and then he begins to get down to business.

He tells The Wise Men to take their respective seats. He then hands the mic over to Paul Heyman. Heyman begins by introducing himself as fans loudly chant "ECW!" in the background. He acknowledges the chants, but only to say that they are near and dear to his heart, but represent something that is dead. He says the same fate he wishes for Sami Zayn. He then talks in Samoan dialect. He calls him a Judas and a betrayer of the Island of Relevancy. He calls him a conspiracist and says he has been in a conspiracy with Kevin Owens since day one.

Heyman goes on to compare Zayn lulling The Bloodline into a false sense of security to that of the Philadelphia Eagles luring the fans of Philly into a false sense of security this NFL season. He then ends the comparison saying the 49ers are gonna kill the Eagles hope. He then claims he can demonstrate Sami Zayn is guilty as charged with four pieces of video evidence.

The videos are shown and exaggerated by Heyman and then he says the prosecution rests after screaming in Zayn's face that he is guilty as charged once again. Sami Zayn then gets on the mic and says he had a defense planned in his mind but after hearing Heyman talk the way he did just now after all the hugs and talks recently -- it hurts.

He says his defense is he has no defense. He sits down. Roman Reigns gets on the mic and is heated. He's upset Zayn won't even fight for this and make his case. He yells for Solo Sikoa to handle him. Solo goes to hit him with the Samoan Spike by Uso pops up and grabs Sikoa's hand before he can.

He tells Reigns it's no disrespect but he put together his own footage last night. He asks for the footage to be shown and it is, showing clearly that Sami Zayn loves The Bloodline and is fully in their corner. After the video he says it's right there for all to see.

He says Zayn has taken more bullets for him, Reigns and everyone in The Bloodline. He says he doubted Zayn more than anyone but he saw the good in him the whole time and that right there -- that's what family does. He says the tape demonstrates loyalty and love to this family. He tells Zayn he loves him like a brother and says "that's 100."

He says if you want Sami Zayn to stay in The Bloodline, then you throw your 1's to the sky. The crowd all does, as do The Usos. Solo Sikoa crosses his arms and Paul Heyman mean mugs in Zayn's direction. Roman Reigns finally stands up and grabs a mic. Before he can speak a loud "Sami Uso!" chant breaks out.

Roman Reigns says as "The Head of the Table" and the leader of The Bloodline, he finds Sami Zayn -- not guilty. For now. He tells him to look at Jey Uso and thank him because he bought him some more time. He says tonight he needs to handle business and then he doesn't want to see him until the Royal Rumble.

He says he doesn't want to see him until then and at the Rumble, that will be his final test and it will once and for all prove if Zayn is part of The Bloodline for real or not. Reigns' theme hits again to end the segment.

Raw Tag-Team Championships

The Usos (C) vs. The Judgment Day

We shoot to the commentary section where Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick appear on camera for the first time tonight. They officially welcome us to Raw Is XXX and then run down some of the action still to come during tonight's show.

From there, they set the stage for our first match of the evening, which will feature the Raw Tag-Team Championships on-the-line. The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn remained in the ring after the opening segment.

Now the theme for The Judgment Day hits and out comes their opponents for the Raw Is XXX opener, Damian Priest and Dominic Mysterio. The Judgment Day make their way down to the ring and pose as a group on the ring apron.

The formal title match ring introductions are handled now and after they wrap up, the bell sounds to officially get our first match of the evening off-and-running inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

16,000+ fans are packed inside the venue according to Kevin Patrick on commentary. Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso kick things off for their respective teams. We see Uso knock Priest out to the floor. He goes to follow out after him and is stalked from behind by Dominic but he turns and blasts him with a shot that knocks him down.

After this, he turns into Priest, who catches him with a big shot that shifts the offensive momentum into the favor of The Judgment Day. We see the action return inside the ring and with Uso down and out, we see Dominic tag in and get in some free ground-and-pound offense before tagging Priest right back in.

We see The Judgment Day dominate the offense for several minutes before. Priest tags back in, he takes back over. Priest hits an insane high-spot from the ring to the floor where he flips over the ropes and takes out The Bloodline guys at ringside.

Back inside the ring, a double-team move from Dominic and Priest nearly get them the "W," however Uso kicks out to keep this one alive. Rhea Ripley is shown complaining from ringside. Again Priest tags back in and as he does, Graves points out on commentary that The Judgment Day are utilizing frequent tags to keep a fresh man on the weakened Jimmy at all times.

Finally, Jey Uso tags in and he helps shift the offense into the favor of the champ. Just as he does, we see Finn Balor get involved on behalf of The Judgment Day, knocking Uso off the top-rope. The referee caught this and ejects Balor from ringside.

As this is going on, Jey Uso comes off the top-rope but lands on the waiting knees of Priest. Priest goes for the cover but Uso kicks out. Uso blasts Priest with a super kick and makes the tag. Uso comes off the top-rope with an Uso Splash and goes for the cover, but somehow Priest kicks out after the count of two.

Jimmy Uso hits a big dive to take out Priest on the floor as the action spills out to the ringside area. Rhea Ripley doesn't like hearing she is nervous, as she hijacks the mic from one of the commentators to make that clear. Jimmy Uso appears to have injured himself on the dive.

The Bloodline and the referee checks on him. The ref then throws up the dreaded "X" symbol. Uso slams his hand on the ground in frustration. He is helped out to the back. Adam Pearce talks with them as they head to the back. He asks if he can not continue. He says if he can't, he must forfeit the match and the Raw Tag-Team Championships.

Sami Zayn takes the mic and says maybe there's a solution. He says there's one Uso down. Jimmy Uso is hurt but Sami Uso is good to go. He asks to fill-in for the remainder of the match. The crowd explodes with their approval and finally, Pearce gives his. The match continues with Sami in Jimmy's place.

We see Zayn hit an incredible high spot from the ring to the floor that has the fans nearly blow the roof off of the Wells Fargo Center with their reaction. Zayn goes for the cover but his boot is grabbed by a member of The Judgment Day at ringside. He kicks him away and looks to get back to action, but then Rhea Ripley hops on the ring apron and provides another distraction. Zayn is chokeslammed by Priest while this happens.

Dominic quickly follows up and goes for the cover, but somehow Zayn kicks out. Uso hits super-kicks to take out everyone who hits the ring and tries cheating but stops himself when Ripley is the last one standing. This distraction leads to Uso being beat down and nearly finished off, but Zayn comes out of nowhere and saves the day, breaking up the pin attempt.

Zayn knocks Priest out to the floor but is then thrown out himself. Uso is pushed into the ropes by Dominic. As he is, Sami tags himself in. Uso hits a super kick. Uso feeds Zayn for the 1D and the two connect and then Zayn follows up with the pin attempt and they get the win to retain the titles. Uso is proud to celebrate with Sami Uso after the win. We see a shot in the locker room of Roman Reigns. He tells Paul Heyman he doesn't wanna see Zayn until Saturday.

Winners and STILL Raw Tag-Team Champions: The Usos

Backstage With JBL, Baron Corbin, The Godfather & Ron Simmons

We shoot backstage and see JBL walking with Baron Corbin. They approach The Godfather who says Corbin isn't on the list but JBL is. He asks if there's someone who can clear this up. Godfather says there is and knocks on a door labeled A.P.A.

Out comes Ron Simmons and he hugs JBL. He asks him to check the list again as he hands a giant wad of cash with his request, in attempts to get Corbin into the poker game with himself. The money sweetens the deal and he is allowed in.

They all walk through the A.P.A. door together. They say it smells like money in here and they walk over to a bunch of poker tables where WWE talents and others are sitting playing cards.

"The American Bad Ass" Undertaker Returns, Confronts LA Knight With Bray Wyatt

LA Knight is introduced and is already standing in the ring when we return inside Wells Fargo Center. He addresses Bray Wyatt and the return of the Firefly Fun House and asks if goofy voices and puppets are really supposed to scare him.

As he challenges Wyatt to come out and get a preview of the Pitch Black Match, instead the gong hits and the lights go out. The fans go berserk and then the music cuts off and the Kid Rock theme for "The American Bad Ass" version of The Undertaker plays.

"The American Bad Ass" logo appears on the big screen and the theme continues playing. Finally, "Big Evil" emerges on his motorcycle and rides his way down to, and ultimately all-the-way around the ring. He then gets off the bike and enters the ring to an enormous pop from the Philly crowd.

Knight gets on the mic and demands the music be cut off. He mentions Undertaker talking about the locker room being filled with softies on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and says he agrees, naming Wyatt as the top of said-list. He says if he thinks Knight falls under this category, someone told him wrong.

He goes on to tell Undertaker to envision the headlines "LA Knight sends The Undertaker to the undertaker." He decides instead to give Undertaker "a pass." He heads up the ramp and tells him to watch the Pitch Black match but then the lights go pitch black and out comes Bray Wyatt with his lantern.

Knight backs up from Wyatt, which brings him back to ringside. He jumps into the ring to avoid Wyatt but ends up grabbed by the throat by Undertaker. Wyatt then enters the ring and Undertaker lets go of Knight. Wyatt then grabs him and hits Sister Abigail. Undertaker and Wyatt are left alone in the ring and the fans chant "Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!"

We see Undertaker walk up and whisper something into the ear of Wyatt. He walks off and exits the ring as Kid Rock's "American Badass" song plays again. He gets on the motorcycle and heads to the back as Wyatt is left alone in the ring.

Update On The WWE Legends Poker Game

DDP, Gable, Otis, Madusa, Baron Corbin and others are shown playing poker in the special room with Ron Simmons, The Godfather, JBL, etc. We see a couple of the aforementioned legends thinking they won the hand being played and then the segment wraps up.

Steel Cage Match

Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

We head back inside the Wells Fargo Center and see the steel cage being lowered down over the ring. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick hype the next match here at Raw Is XXX. With that said, Damage CTRL's logo appears on the big screen and the theme plays.

Bayley makes her way out accompanied by WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. They all clap hands and Bayley then heads to the ring for her steel cage match against Becky Lynch as hour one wraps up and we end the commercial-free opening hour of Monday Night Raw for this week and head to our first commercial break of the evening.

As we settle back in from the commercial time-out, we see a quick ad for Nikki Bella's wedding special series on E! and then return live where Becky Lynch's entrance music plays. "The Man" makes her way down to the ring. She is immediately attacked by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, but starts fighting it out with the Damage CTRL duo by herself pretty well.

Eventually the numbers disadvantage plays a factor as the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions bash the steel cage door into "Big Time Becks" and beat her down at ringside. They ram her into the steel ring steps and then bring her into the ring. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky enter the cage with Bayley and Lynch and Kai locks the door behind her with all inside.

Finally we see a freaked out Adam Pearce rush down to the ringside area and he gets some help from other officials and a bold-cutter. They break their way through the cage door and as they do, all three Damage CTRL members climb to the top of the cage and sit on top of it.

The officials and Pearce check on Lynch who is on the ground in agony and pain inside the ring. That's how the "match" wraps up. We head to another commercial after this.

Winner via DQ (presumably): Becky Lynch

Are You Ready ... For D-Generation X?! Imperium Is!

"Are you ready?!" plays and the iconic D-Generation X titan-tron video plays as the theme for D-X hits. Finally, the group consisting of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac make their way down to the ring, along with Kurt Angle for some reason.

The music cuts off and then Road Dogg begins by doing the New Age Outlaws, "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages ..." catchphrase. He does it up to his name and then when it comes to the part where he says, "The Bad Ass Billy Gunn ..." he simply stops after "The Ba..." and we see all of D-X look at Kurt Angle.

Angle gets on the mic and admits he always wanted to be a part of D-X. He takes his shirt off to reveal a D-X shirt. Triple H then gets on the mic and does his "Are you ready? NO! I SAID ... ARE...YOU...READY!" routine.

Before he can finish his Michael Buffer imitation, he is interrupted by WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Imperium. The trio make their way down to the ring to confront D-X.

GUNTHER begins on the mic by saying, "Shame on you for all that filth and nonsense." He calls all of the D-X members "a bunch of degenerates." He claims they are and always have made a mockery of the great sport of pro wrestling. He says Imperium are here to kick D-X out of their ring, unless any one of the members of the group dares to do something about it.

Triple H closes in and gets in GUNTHER's face looking tough, but then backs up and says, "I'm retired ... dude." He looks at HBK. Michaels backs up like he's gonna do a super-kick but then gets on the mic and says, "I'm too old ... I'm not doin' it." X-Pac then says he's got a bad case of shin-splits or else he would. Road Dogg doesn't bother, "Who am I kidding? I'm not gonna fight," he says.

Triple H calls him Butterbean and tells him to stand over there. D-X gets in a big huddle and then look at Kurt Angle. "Kurt said he'd fight ya," Triple H sarcastically says. Angle denies it and says he doesn't want to fight. Triple H says they're in a jam here. He wishes someone was here who would come out and wanna fight you guys.

"BURN IT DOWN!" hits and out comes Seth "Freakin'" Rollins as the fans sing along with his chorus and he leads them as he makes his way to the ring. Michaels gets corny on the mic and keeps singing the Rollins theme long after it cuts off and everyone stops.

X-Pac points out there's only one of Seth Rollins and three of Imperium. Rollins seems fine with that. Regardless, The Street Profits' theme hits and out comes Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in Philadelphia 76ers jerseys, which pops the Philly crowd.

Road Dogg points out the obvious, there is three on one side of the ring and three on the other. Everyone looks at Triple H. He questions why everyone is looking at him. "This booking stuff is hard." He says you can't just make decisions on the fly like this. He says if only someone could come out to handle such a decision.

"PLAYA!"

Teddy Long's theme hits and out comes the playa himself, dancing around with a mic in-hand. "Hold on a minute now, playa!" Long begins. He tells Imperium that they'll face The Street Profits and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins in a six-man tag-team match. Michaels gets on the mic and says someone will be needed to keep control of this match.

As D-X goes to huddle, Kurt Angle butts in on the mic and says he has an idea. Triple H tells him to hold on and then they huddle up again. Angle again tells him he has an idea. He takes his D-X shirt off to reveal his third t-shirt of the evening, a special red-white-and-blue striped referee shirt.

D-X appoints Angle the special enforcer of the match. D-X does the "two words for ya" catchphrase to wrap this up and then we head to a pre-match commercial break.

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins & The Street Profits vs. Imperium

After we return from the commercial break, we see Rollins, Ford and Dawkins in the ring, as is GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this impromptu six-man tag-team match with Kurt Angle as the special enforcer.

We see Rollins jump off to an excellent offensive start as WWE Hall of Fame legend Jerry "The King" Lawler joins the gang on special guest commentary for this match. He continues to dominate the action until finally some cheap heel tactics from Imperium sees the momentum shifted into the favor of the three-man group.

As Imperium settles into the offensive lead, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break we see the match still in progress, with Imperium still very much in the offensive driver seats. Things start to shift the other way when Rollins gets back in the mix, shortly after a cool spot where GUNTHER gets in Kurt Angle's face and gets shoved for doing so.

With Rollins dominating GUNTHER in the ring, we see Ford and Dawkins flying all over the place, hitting high spots from the ring to the floor. Rollins joins in on one, hitting a super-plex off the top-rope and handing him off to The Street Profits, who hoist him on their shoulder and hit a blockbuster off the top-rope.

Rollins follows that up with a Pedigree. Dawkins then hits a big spinebuster. Ford hits a big splash off the top. Rollins tags in and leads the fans in singing his theme and then hits a big Stomp. He goes for the cover and gets the three-count for the win. Great match.

Winners: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins & The Street Profits

"The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, I.R.S. Join Legends Poker Game

We check-in with the legends poker game backstage, which now includes "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase Sr. He loses a hand to Baron Corbin, who lays down four aces and takes an enormous pot ful of cash. He seems to be cleaning up. As he and JBL scoop up the cash, the camera pans over and shows Irwin R. Schyster, who reminds them to pay their taxes.

They take almost all of the money, leaving him like a dollar for himself. "The Million Dollar Man" drapes the Million Dollar Championship over his shoulder and does his iconic laugh. Ron Simmons then stumbles into the picture, looks both ways and lets out a trademark, "DAMN!" to end the segment. We then head to another commercial break.

Bobby Lashley Doesn't Want Help From MVP

When we return from the break, we see Cathy Kelley standing backstage and she approaches Bobby Lashley looking for an interview. She asks him about the main event tonight where he faces off against Austin Theory for the U.S. title in a No Disqualification match.

"The All Mighty" says it was made a No DQ match so he won't get in trouble for what he plans to do to Theory. He claims the only reason he isn't U.S. champ anymore is because of Brock Lesnar, but mentions he dealt with him already.

He says tonight he deals with Theory and gets back what is his. In walks MVP who wants to talk to Lashley, but Lashley is focused on his match and wants to do it himself. He walks off.

Ric Flair Introduces Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Sonya Deville Interrupt

"WOOOOOOOOO!"

We hear the iconic sounds of "The Nature Boy" and then as the theme music plays, out comes Ric Flair himself. He talks about being here at Raw Is XXX to introduce someone who exceeded his accomplishments, his daughter "The Queen" Charlotte Flair.

With that said, Charlotte's theme hits and out comes the SmackDown Women's Champion. She pounds fists with her pops, 'Naitch, and then continues past him as she makes her way to the ring and he heads to the backstage area.

Charlotte starts on the mic in the ring and says it is on this show, Raw, that the women's revolution began for women's wrestling. She says this is the show where she went from a Diva to a 14-time world champion who beat the likes of several notable names, which she lists.

She mentions that she is the SmackDown Women's Champion but claims Raw will always be her home. Before she can say anything else, the theme hits for Bianca Belair. "The EST of WWE" and the reigning Raw Women's Champion makes her way out and joins "The Queen" in the ring.

Belair gives Charlotte props and tells her to do what she does ...just not here on Raw, because it's where she does her thing. She says she is the face for women on Raw and claims to be the reason people tune in to watch the show. Before she can continue, Sonya Deville's theme hits and out she comes.

Deville sarcastically apologizes for breaking up "this little pow-wow." She points out how historic tonight is and brings up the fact that Charlotte and Belair are talking about themselves. She asks if it was necessary for Charlotte to fly daddy all the way out here just to introduce her. She then asks Belair if she really thinks people tune in to watch Raw.

Sonya continues and then asks if the two remember she used to run this show. Charlotte tells Deville if she wants to face the champ, she can, and then slaps Belair's belt and says she can fight that champ. Belair is fine with this, so long as Deville is "ready to go one-on-one with the EST of WWE."

Belair's theme plays again as we head to a commercial break with Kevin Patrick promoting Sonya Deville vs. Bianca Belair coming up next. On that note, we head to said-commercial break.

Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville

As we settle back in from the commercial break, we see Belair and Deville are both in the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one-on-one women's showdown.

Deville backs Belair in a corner but then Belair goes behind her and takes her down to the mat with great authority. She does a cartwheel to gloat and then tells Deville to kiss her ass via hand-gestures. The crowd pops.

From there, the two reengage and the Raw Women's Champion again gets the better of the exchange. As Deville starts to shift the offensive momentum into her favor for the first time in the bout, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Deville still in control of things, but not for long. Belair fights her way back into competitive form and ultimately takes over. Soon after, she finishes Deville off and gets the "W" after connecting with her K.O.D. finisher.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Alexa Bliss Sends Message To "The EST Of WWE"

After the match, she gets on the mic and says she hasn't forgotten about Alexa Bliss and her title defense against her at Royal Rumble this weekend. She says she doesn't care if she is affiliated with or brings Uncle Howdy, Howdy Doody, the Playhouse or Funhouse or anything else -- nothing will stop her from being "AND STILL" Raw Women's Champion after the PPV this weekend.

Alexa Bliss appears on the big screen and vows to take the Raw Women's Championship from Belair and destroy her, but promises to let her keep her eyes so she can see her also win the Women's Royal Rumble match and go on to WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes' Final "Road To Recovery" Video

Now the fourth and final video in the vignette series chronicling Cody Rhodes' "road to recovery" from his pectoral muscle injury airs.

This one is essentially a music video hype-job to promote his love for the business and his goal to win the Royal Rumble this Saturday so he can finish the dream story by heading to WrestleMania and capturing the championship. After this video wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

WWE 2K23 With Cover Star John Cena

The John Cena video promoting the WWE 2K23 video game, which he is featured on the cover of, airs as we settle back in from the commercial break here on Raw Is XXX.

Kevin Owens Gives The Miz His Raw Is 30 Moment, Makes Royal Rumble Promise

Now we settle back inside Wells Fargo Center in Philly and The Miz's theme is playing. "The Most Must-See WWE Superstar" is already in the ring and complaining on a microphone about not having a Miz TV segment for Raw Is XXX tonight.

The Miz keeps complaining about deserving a Raw Is 30 moment. As he does, he hears the fans starting to cheer loudly in the background. He ends up getting attacked by Kevin Owens, who hits the ring after coming through the crowd. He takes Miz out with a Stunner.

Owens gets on the mic and tells Roman Reigns that while he may have said Sami Zayn is not guilty, what Reigns himself is guilty of is holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship hostage for over two years now.

He gives everyone in the building and watching at home his word that he will do everything in his power this weekend to take that title and hold it as someone who will do whatever it takes to give the WWE fans a champion they can be proud of. He throws down the mic after vowing to take the title or die trying.

We hear Owens' theme playing as Miz stumbles back to his feet in the background behind him. Owens notices this and then turns around and blasts Miz with another Stunner for another big pop from the Philly fans. After this he exits the ring to end the segment.

WWE United States Championship (No DQ)

Austin Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley

It's main event time here at Raw Is XXX!

After Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves run down the lineup for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for this weekend at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, we return inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. where the familiar sounds of Austin Theory's theme music plays.

With that said, the WWE United States Champion himself emerges and heads down to the squared circle for our final match of the evening here on the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw.

As Theory settles into the ring and poses on the ropes in the corner, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, after some final quick in-house plugs read by the commentary duo of Patrick and Graves, we head back to the ring.

Bobby Lashley's theme hits and "The All Mighty" emerges and heads to the squared circle for our headline showdown here on Raw Is XXX. We see Lashley start off in dominant fashion, brutalizing Theory with relative ease in this No DQ title showdown.

As Lashley bashes Theory into the steel ring post on the floor at ringside, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. We see Lashley still in a comfortable offensive lead when we return from the break, however not for long.

Theory showcases his strength and power by hoisting Lashley up in the suplex position before turning him and blasting him across his own knee for a wicked back-breaker. Theory heads to the floor and grabs a steel chair and whacks Lashley across the back with it in the ring, as the commentators point out that this is a no disqualification match.

He wedges the chair in the corner in the ring but takes too long, so when he picks up Lashley, "The All Mighty" has recovered. He spears Theory out to the floor but he himself takes too long to follow-up, walking into a kick from the waiting U.S. Champion as he sticks his head through the ring ropes.

While he's down, Theory pulls a table out from under the ring and the Philly crowd pops. Back in the ring, we see Lashley apply the Hurt Lock to Theory out of nowhere. He then rams Theory into the steel chair that Theory wedged into the corner earlier in the bout.

Lashley brings the table that Theory pulled out from under the ring into the ring. He goes to get Theory outside of the ring, but Theory reveals he has a fire extinguisher. He sprays the smoke/steam into the eyes of Lashley, blinding the challenger and capitalizing by throwing him into the steel ring steps.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this no disqualification U.S. title contest continues here on Raw Is XXX. When we return from the break we see Lashley connect with a huge super-plex off the top-rope. Both guys are recovering as we see highlights. A second table was brought in the ring during the break.

One is set up to be slammed through in one corner of the ring, while the other is draped in the corner, leaning from the top-turnbuckle down to the mat long-ways. We see Lashley looking for the Hurt Lock again but Theory hits Lashley with a blatant low-blow, which is legal.

Lashley ends up spearing Theory through one of the tables. As both guys are down, the sounds of Brock Lesnar's theme hits and out comes "The Beast Incarnate" with a cowboy hat on his head and a big smile on his face.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion and former WWE title-holder settles inside the ring and he blasts Lashley with an F-5. He follows that up with an F-5 on Theory as well, with Theory landing on top of Lashley on the way down.

The ref counts after that and Theory gets the pin fall victory to retain his title. As the commentators try and wrap up the iconic 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the show is abruptly pulled off the air with Corey Graves in mid-sentence so we can hear some country singer belting out "Sweet Caroline" to get tonight's episode of Barmageddon off-and-running on USA Network.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Austin Theory

WWE Raw Is 30 Abruptly Goes Off The Air

What a shame. Shame on you, USA Network! Great show tonight, WWE!