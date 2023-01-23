WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Returns As American Badass On WWE RAW IS XXX

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2023

This week’s episode of WWE RAW is taking place in Philadelphia and WWE confirmed ahead of the broadcast was a special appearance from The Undertaker to celebrate RAW 30. 

During the special broadcast, LA Knight cut a promo and he accused Bray Wyatt and the legends in the back of living off past glory. LA Knight then challenged any of the legends to step up to him. Then Undertaker's gong hit and his music started playing. Then to everybody's surprise is changed to "American Badass" by Kid Rock as The Undertaker came out on his motorcycle!

The Undertaker got a loud reaction but LA Knight asked for the music to be cut. LA Knight said he agrees with The Undertaker’s comments he made on Joe Rogan's podcast about the roster being soft. He called Bray Wyatt the biggest softie. The lights went out and Bray Wyatt’s music started playing and Wyatt appeared behind LA Knight with his trademark lantern. LA Knight ran to the ring and Undertaker grabbed him for a chokeslam before tossing him to Bray Wyatt to deliver a Sister Abigail.

Wyatt and The Undertaker had a stare-down for old times as the fans chanted “holy s**t.” Taker whispered something in Bray’s ear then got on his motorcycle and left.


