Is Vince McMahon Is At WWE RAW IS XXX?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2023

Vince McMahon is NOT at tonight's WWE RAW Is XXX broadcast.

There has been a lot of speculation in regard to Vince McMahon and if he would make a special appearance at the historic RAW 30th Anniversary as has been custom for special episodes but it appears it will not happen tonight.

PWInsider reports nobody has seen McMahon backstage in Philadelphia at tonight’s RAW 30.

There are however a number of legends scheduled to appear on tonight’s special episode, including The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Ted Dibiase.

