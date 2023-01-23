Hulk Hogan Opens Up WWE RAW IS XXX

WWE Hall of Famer kicked off WWE RAW IS XXX from Philadelphia, PA.
Hogan opened the historic broadcast with Jimmy Hart and delivered an opening welcome and promo, which was somewhat plagued by microphone issues, but he held up well.
Hogan then asked the crowd whatcha gonna do when the Philadelphia Eagles run wild on you! The show then officially opened with a video package looking back at the last 30 years of the flagship broadcast.
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com