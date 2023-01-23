WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Hulk Hogan Opens Up WWE RAW IS XXX

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2023

Hulk Hogan Opens Up WWE RAW IS XXX

WWE Hall of Famer kicked off WWE RAW IS XXX from Philadelphia, PA.

Hogan opened the historic broadcast with Jimmy Hart and delivered an opening welcome and promo, which was somewhat plagued by microphone issues, but he held up well.

Hogan then asked the crowd whatcha gonna do when the Philadelphia Eagles run wild on you! The show then officially opened with a video package looking back at the last 30 years of the flagship broadcast.


Tags: #wwe #raw xxx #raw #hulk hogan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80320/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer