WWE Has Offered Steve Austin "Enormous" Money To Wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2023

We now know that unless there is a significant shift, The Rock is unlikely to appear at WrestleMania 39 as had been hoped due to the fact he doesn't feel like he is in ring shape and will not have enough time to prepare with his busy Hollywood schedule.

This leaves many wondering what WWE plans to do with Roman Reigns.

In a major update, Fightful Select reports that there has been a major pitch made to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. The report notes that Austin vs. Roman Reigns has been put on the table and the company is willing to pay Austin an "enormous" amount of money to compete.

The money that is being offered to Austin is reportedly much more than offered to him last year for WrestleMania 38. 

There's no word if Austin has accepted this offer but it would be massive news if he did.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #steve austin #roman reigns #wrestlemania

