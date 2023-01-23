Possible SPOILERS For Multiple Legends At Tonight's WWE RAW IS XXX

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE has announced many legends for tonight's RAW IS XXX, Fightful Select has reported on several possible uses for these stars on tonight's broadcast as per their sources.

- Kurt Angle was at one point penciled in as a special referee in a match, though it is not known what match he will officiate.

- A poker tournament has been slated for the show similar segments appeared in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

- Ron Simmons and JBL have been booked for an APA reunion, which may tie into the poker segments, as the two were regularly featured in segments like this during the Attitude Era.

- The Million Dollar Belt is at the show and will be used somewhere.