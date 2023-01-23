WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

Possible SPOILER On Plans For The Undertaker At Tonight's WWE RAW IS XXX

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2023

Possible SPOILER On Plans For The Undertaker At Tonight's WWE RAW IS XXX

WWE will tonight celebrate 30 years of their flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW on USA Network and there are a ton of legends in town for the big event. One name confirmed to be there is the legendary Undertaker.

Fightful Select reports that there has been discussion about The Undertaker taking part in a segment with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Nothing is yet confirmed but something was reportedly in place over the last few days. 

Also announced for tonight's RAW XXX:

- Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match

- United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

- The trial of Sami Zayn

- Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest

- WWE Legends appearing include The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.


Tags: #wwe #raw #raw xxx #undertaker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80316/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer