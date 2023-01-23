Possible SPOILER On Plans For The Undertaker At Tonight's WWE RAW IS XXX

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE will tonight celebrate 30 years of their flagship broadcast Monday Night RAW on USA Network and there are a ton of legends in town for the big event. One name confirmed to be there is the legendary Undertaker.

Fightful Select reports that there has been discussion about The Undertaker taking part in a segment with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Nothing is yet confirmed but something was reportedly in place over the last few days.

Also announced for tonight's RAW XXX:

- Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match

- United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

- The trial of Sami Zayn

- Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest

- WWE Legends appearing include The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.