Upcoming AEW Dynamite Broadcast Rescheduled

AEW had been due to broadcast a live Dynamite and tape an episode of Rampage on March 14 from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. This would’ve been a Tuesday night Dynalite broadcast on TBS and gone head-to-head WWE NXT on USA Network.

That will now no longer happen and has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 15.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for the event will have them honored.

“Due to a revised network TV broadcast schedule, the double-header "AEW: Dynamite" and "AEW: Rampage" shows originally scheduled for March 14 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Man. have been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 15.

This aligns with the regularly scheduled live broadcast of "AEW: Dynamite" on Wednesdays at 8-10 p.m. ET (7-9 p.m. CT).

Fans who have already purchased tickets will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on March 15. Fans who cannot attend on the rescheduled date or who wish to seek a refund have until Sunday, Feb. 5 to request a refund from Ticketmaster or the original point of purchase. After Feb. 5, all sales are final.

AEW and Canada Life Centre appreciate your support."