Rhea Ripley Wants To Compete In The Men's Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley was recently interviewed by Wrestle Binge, where she spoke about the possibility of ever competing in the men's Royal Rumble match.

"Yeah, I would love to enter the men's Royal Rumble. I would love to. It would be a lot of fun and a history-making thing. Especially having someone like Beth Phoenix, someone I really looked up to as a kid, I loved her a lot, I related to her body-wise, she made me feel confident in myself. To try and fill the shoes of someone like Beth Phoenix and help this women's evolution, I would love to step into the men's Royal Rumble, it'd be a lot of fun."