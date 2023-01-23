WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Rhea Ripley Wants To Compete In The Men's Royal Rumble Match

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 23, 2023

Rhea Ripley Wants To Compete In The Men's Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley was recently interviewed by Wrestle Binge, where she spoke about the possibility of ever competing in the men's Royal Rumble match.

"Yeah, I would love to enter the men's Royal Rumble. I would love to. It would be a lot of fun and a history-making thing. Especially having someone like Beth Phoenix, someone I really looked up to as a kid, I loved her a lot, I related to her body-wise, she made me feel confident in myself. To try and fill the shoes of someone like Beth Phoenix and help this women's evolution, I would love to step into the men's Royal Rumble, it'd be a lot of fun."

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #rhea ripley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80313/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer