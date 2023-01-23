WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Bully Ray Reveals He Was Contacted To Appear At WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 23, 2023

Bully Ray Reveals He Was Contacted To Appear At WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray revealed that he was contacted to appear for tonight's 30th Anniversary of RAW event, and explained why it fell through.

“I did get a phone call about it. I did say that if me and D-Von were going to do something that would be able to help another tag team, like maybe go out there and do the ‘Wassup’ spot and ‘Get the tables’ with another tag team, and kind of let them get the rub or the shine off of playing one of the hits. I would have been more than happy to do that, never got a callback and I’m here talking to you guys.”

Mark Henry added: “Why would the term ‘giving them a rub’ exist if it wasn’t prevalent? Like that is what’s gotta be done tonight.“

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #bully ray

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80312/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer