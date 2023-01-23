Bully Ray Reveals He Was Contacted To Appear At WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray revealed that he was contacted to appear for tonight's 30th Anniversary of RAW event, and explained why it fell through.

“I did get a phone call about it. I did say that if me and D-Von were going to do something that would be able to help another tag team, like maybe go out there and do the ‘Wassup’ spot and ‘Get the tables’ with another tag team, and kind of let them get the rub or the shine off of playing one of the hits. I would have been more than happy to do that, never got a callback and I’m here talking to you guys.”

Mark Henry added: “Why would the term ‘giving them a rub’ exist if it wasn’t prevalent? Like that is what’s gotta be done tonight.“