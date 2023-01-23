WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jamie Hayter Recalls Accidentally Breaking Toni Storm's Orbital Bone

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 23, 2023

Jamie Hayter was recently a guest on Hawk vs. Wolf with Tony Hawk, where she talked about breaking Toni Storm's orbital bone during a match in AEW.

"I actually, recently, I felt so bad about it,. I actually won it from the girl that I broke her orbital bone. There is a picture of us and we're both covered in blood. I didn't mean to. We were holding each other's hands and forearming each other. One of them was slightly missed, I did it, and Toni, I love you Toni, she immediately [grabs her nose]. I was like, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry.' You can hear each other when you're that close."

On Storm's reaction to the injury:

"She didn't know until later. She was kind of like, 'Oh, it's cool, don't worry about it.' She had two black eyes and was like, 'Actually, it kind of made the match better and more intense. I look bad ass now.'"

Toni Storm was out of action for two months following the injury.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #toni storm #jamie hayter

