Kurt Angle Recalls Brock Lesnar Breaking His Neck With A Chair Shot

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 23, 2023

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled a time Brock Lesnar broke his neck with a chair shot.

"Well, what happened was Brock Lesnar hit me over the head with a chair, and he brought it. I mean, when I tell you he brought it, he really brought it. The thing is, me and Chris Benoit both got hit with a chair by Brock that night. Chris, before the match started, he told Brock, 'Hey, swing sideways on my head because I had surgery on my neck, and I don't want you to come over straight over the top.'"

Angle continued.

"I didn't tell Brock. So he hits Benoit sideways, and Benoit's neck is okay. "He goes over the top and hits me right on top of my head as hard as he could, and I broke — three broken vertebrae. I had bone chips in my neck, and I had two discs that slid into my spinal cord. So I kind of messed myself up again. This is the third time I broke my neck."

Kurt Angle would be written off shortly after WrestleMania in 2004 for several months, but ultimately returned later to face Eddie Guerrero at that year's SummerSlam.

Source: fightful.com
