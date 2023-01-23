Tony Schiavone Notes Darby Allin Did Something In AEW That Wouldn’t Have Been Allowed In WCW

During the latest What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone noted that one of Darby Allin’s recent pre-match videos which aired on AEW programming wouldn't have been allowed to air in WCW.
In one of his recent promos, Allin mentioned former AEW star Cody Rhodes, it was something that wouldn't have been allowed back in WCW if a talent had departed.
“There was a snippet of Cody [Rhodes] in that … I remember thinking that would have never happened back in the day. Never,'” he said. “There was no way that would have happened.”
“Guys would show up and then not show up, you know? It was, ‘Oh, look who’s here, and look who’s not here,'” Schiavone said. “Today, working in the front office, I would know all about it. Back then as an announcer, you would just pick up things. ‘Where’s Michael Hayes?’ ‘Oh, he’s no longer here.’ I remember even asking Jimmy Crockett sometimes, ‘Where is so and so?’ ‘Oh, he’s no longer with us, and do not mention his name at all ever again,’ I would go, ‘Okay.'”
