Crowbar Reveals How AEW Appearance Came To Be

Crowbar was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his brief AEW stint and how it came to be.

“I’m watching during the pandemic, everybody’s locked down. I’m still working, thank God. We were able to stay open. I’m watching Dark and Elevation, and I really wanted to go down. I said, ‘They have these three hour shows, I could probably find a spot. I would hope I could find a spot to do some stuff here. But I work in physical therapy, I’m in New Jersey and they had the laws where if you traveled out of state, you have to lock yourself down for ten days and it just wasn’t feasible. So I started doing videos, the promos that I was doing. That was my wrestling outlet.”

On how his AEW Dark: Elevation match against Joey Janela came about: