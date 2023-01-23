WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Crowbar Reveals How AEW Appearance Came To Be

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 23, 2023

Crowbar was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his brief AEW stint and how it came to be.

“I’m watching during the pandemic, everybody’s locked down. I’m still working, thank God. We were able to stay open. I’m watching Dark and Elevation, and I really wanted to go down. I said, ‘They have these three hour shows, I could probably find a spot. I would hope I could find a spot to do some stuff here. But I work in physical therapy, I’m in New Jersey and they had the laws where if you traveled out of state, you have to lock yourself down for ten days and it just wasn’t feasible. So I started doing videos, the promos that I was doing. That was my wrestling outlet.”

On how his AEW Dark: Elevation match against Joey Janela came about:

“Yes. The promos were my outlet. I had to do something wrestling oriented and that became it. I was actually down in Disney, on vacation in July. I had the AEW match in October and I got a text from QT, ‘Hey, we’re gonna bring you in. Janela wants to work with you.’ First day of Disney vacation, I had these aspirations of eat whatever you want, drink whatever you want. Now I’m getting up earlier, doing more cardio, watching what I’m eating. It really was an unexpected blessing, that whole thing that popped up. From there I just took the stuff more and more seriously. Not that I don’t take it seriously, but you get that taste and I go, ‘Oh, well this is cool.’ I’ve been training harder. I’m getting in the ring more, doing more and more, AEW goes to Flair’s show, Flair’s show goes to New Japan, did IMPACT last night. So that was kind of fun.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #crowbar

