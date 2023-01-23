Matt Cardona Hates Canada, Wants To Fight PCO

Matt Cardona was recently interviewed by Love Wrestling, where he spoke about Canada.

On his disdain for Canada: “I do! I hate Canada. I hate traveling to Canada. I hate wrestling in Canada. It’s a pain in the ass. The airports suck. There’s no good food. I don’t like going, so whoever I’m wrestling at that GCW show, I’m going to kick their ass and I’m going to take out all my anger and frustration about being in Canada. I’m going to take it out on them!”

On wanting to face PCO at GCW’s March 19th show in the country: “I mean, the thing about GCW is whoever they throw in front of me, I make the most of it. An interesting match, I think, would be Matt Cardona versus a Canadian, PCO. Maybe in a GCW ring. I have to beat him, of course, because, you know, I don’t lose. But yeah, it doesn’t really matter who I’m wrestling. I always try to have the best match on the card. Listen, we’re not talking star rating; work rate matches. I want people to feel the match. I want them to be invested. When I’m coming through that curtain, there’s no denying that people are gonna be invested in the match. I mean, they hate me. I don’t know why, I’m a babyface!”