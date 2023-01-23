WWE Sunday Stunner Results (January 22nd, 2023)

We just got the results to the latest WWE Sunday Stunner live event from Binghamton, New York.
They are as follows:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered
* Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan def. Damage CTRL
* Dolph Ziggler def. Baron Corbin
* Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest def. The O.C.
* Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura & Madcap Moss def. Imperium
* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville
* WWE United States Championship Match No DQ Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins
