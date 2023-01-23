WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (January 22nd, 2023)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 23, 2023

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (January 22nd, 2023)

We just got the results to the latest WWE Sunday Stunner live event from Binghamton, New York.

They are as follows:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered

* Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan def. Damage CTRL

* Dolph Ziggler def. Baron Corbin

* Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest def. The O.C.

* Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura & Madcap Moss def. Imperium

* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville

* WWE United States Championship Match No DQ Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

Source: angelfire.com
Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80299/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer