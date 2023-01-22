WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVIII: Genesis 2023 Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 22, 2023

SCWPro held their Hawkamania XXVIII: Genesis results from Iowa City.

The results are as follows:

* Shain Boucher & Malik Champion def. Primetime Studs

* Dustan Moseley def. Jared Thumb

* Krotch def. Johnny Wisdom

* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: Shane Hollister def. Corn Boi

* Aminah Belmont & John Bonhart def. Maggie McKinney & Chuck Brewster

* Eric Eznite def. Brandon Becker

* Mason Beck def. Niko Kline

* SCWPro Championship Match: JT Energy def. Connor Braxton. After the match, Braxton said it was time for a change and Augustus Draven & Jay Marston attacked Ript Studwell & James Thomas

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #scwpro

