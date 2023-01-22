WWE Has Reportedly Had Discussions About Bringing Back Authors of Pain

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE has reportedly talked about bringing the Authors of Pain back into the company. Akam and Rezar have been discussed internally in regard to a potential return to the company.

The AOP were big parts of the NXT roster before arriving on Raw, and were released in 2020. The two attempted to launch their own promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series in mid-2022, but the promotion fell apart before running its first show and was called out for advertising talent who were not going to appear.

Both Akam and Rezar are still under 30, and haven’t wrestled since they were released from the company.

If any more information comes of this report, we will keep you posted.