Kofi Kingston Reflects On 15 Years With WWE

Kofi Kingston made a post on Instagram, reflecting on 15 years of time with WWE.
You can read his post below.
Time is f*d up, man… 15 years…how?! Seems like it was just yesterday that I was smiling my way through the nervousness on this entrance in Charlottesville, Virginia. I had no idea where the road would lead, but boy, have we come a long way…
15 straight years of bumps, matches, tours, stories, laughs, friendships, brotherhoods and sisterhoods…(well I’m not a sister, but you get it; family sh*t, bruh!).
So many memories. And I am grateful for them all.
Thanks to my wife for her love and support throughout this adventure. I’d not get to do this if it were not for her. I love you @earthmamarising!
And finally, thank you all for riding with me on this incredible journey. And we ain’t done yet…
