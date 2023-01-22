Kofi Kingston Reflects On 15 Years With WWE

Kofi Kingston made a post on Instagram, reflecting on 15 years of time with WWE.

You can read his post below.

Time is f*d up, man… 15 years…how?! Seems like it was just yesterday that I was smiling my way through the nervousness on this entrance in Charlottesville, Virginia. I had no idea where the road would lead, but boy, have we come a long way…

15 straight years of bumps, matches, tours, stories, laughs, friendships, brotherhoods and sisterhoods…(well I’m not a sister, but you get it; family sh*t, bruh!).

So many memories. And I am grateful for them all.

Thanks to my wife for her love and support throughout this adventure. I’d not get to do this if it were not for her. I love you @earthmamarising!

And finally, thank you all for riding with me on this incredible journey. And we ain’t done yet…