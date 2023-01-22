WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kofi Kingston Reflects On 15 Years With WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 22, 2023

Kofi Kingston made a post on Instagram, reflecting on 15 years of time with WWE.

You can read his post below.

Time is f*d up, man… 15 years…how?! Seems like it was just yesterday that I was smiling my way through the nervousness on this entrance in Charlottesville, Virginia. I had no idea where the road would lead, but boy, have we come a long way…

15 straight years of bumps, matches, tours, stories, laughs, friendships, brotherhoods and sisterhoods…(well I’m not a sister, but you get it; family sh*t, bruh!).

So many memories. And I am grateful for them all.

Thanks to my wife for her love and support throughout this adventure. I’d not get to do this if it were not for her. I love you @earthmamarising!

And finally, thank you all for riding with me on this incredible journey. And we ain’t done yet…

Source: instagram.com
