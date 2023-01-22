Ricochet Talks Working With Gunther

Ricochet was recently interviewed by Stephanie Chase.

Highlights are below.

Ricochet on working with Gunther: “I’ve obviously known him for a long time now, and he’s always been great to work with. He still is, he’s a great fella, a great human. Except when he gets in the ring. He gets in the ring and he totally changes, he starts chopping me and it really hurts [laughs]. I do enjoy those matches with the Gunthers, Sheamus’, Bobby Lashleys, the more physical altercations. I do enjoy those. I don’t know if I enjoy more like that or like Santos (Escobar), Humberto (Carrillo), or something like that because they’re so different and I like the aspects of both of them.”

On the physicality and brutality of their matches: “I like the physicality and the brutalness of Sheamus and Gunther, but I like the speed and technique and skills of the other matches. It’s hard to pick which one you like more because, as an artist, you just want to create, and anytime you get an opportunity to create something, it’s wonderful. I enjoy them, you have to be a little crazy to like it, but when you’re out there and the adrenaline is going and it’s a battle, two guys battling, you have to be a little crazy.”