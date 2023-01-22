MVP Reveals Why He Feels The Hurt Business Faction Worked So Well

MVP recently spoke on his Twitter account, giving his opinion as to why the WWE faction The Hurt Business that he was the stable leader of worked so well.
You know why The Hurt Business worked? Because it was ORGANIC. Me, Bobby & Shelton are REALLY friends for over 15 years. A brotherhood across years, companies & countries. Shelty had a relationship with Ced & Shelton vouched. We adopted Ced. The relationship wasn't contrived.— MVP (@The305MVP) January 21, 2023
